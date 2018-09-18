Union threatens strike unless suspended Pumwani officials reinstated

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has threatened to call a doctors’ strike if suspended Pumwani Maternity Hospital top management officials are not reinstated.

KMPDU Chairman Samuel Oroko condemned the suspensions, saying Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko acted illegitimately since the officers are not to blame for the death of the infants reported on Monday.

“In this country, some mothers come to the hospital with babies who have died in the womb or some babies born with complications that the doctors have no control over; it’s the failure of the county not to have a mortuary and doctors shouldn’t be blamed for the unavailability of a mortuary in this hospital,” said Oroko.

His sentiments came as top county officials clarified that the death of the infants reported on Monday were not out of negligence and that circumstances under which the deaths occurred cannot be blamed on anyone.

However, Nairobi County Secretary Peter Kariuki defended the move by Nairobi Governor Sonko to suspend the officials saying it was part of the administrative measures.

“Essentially that is an administrative step that was taken. We are already evaluating exactly what could have transpired and the leadership of the county is just keen that the hospital workers are not victimised in case any person is found culpable of negligence or otherwise,” said Kariuki.

Following the suspensions Governor Sonko also constituted a caretaker board to be chaired by Ann Waceke to oversee the management.

Dr Simon Mueke was also appointed as the new medical superintendent of Pumwani Maternity Hospital.