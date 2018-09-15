Two minors die in house inferno in Kuria East

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 15 – Two children are reported to have perished in a house inferno in Kuria East.

Area OCPD Abdi Kadir told Capital FM News on Saturday the two children aged 2 and 4 years died after their house caught fire last evening.

Kadir said the mother of the victims had left to a nearby shopping centre when the house caught fire.

Nothing was salvaged from the house as locals struggled to put out the fire.

Kadir said the remains of the two children were later pulled out and are preserved at the Migori Level 5 hospital mortuary.