Two men posing as Ministry of Lands officials arrested in Machakos

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 2 – Two suspected conmen were on Saturday arrested in Machakos posing as lands ministry officials and fleecing unsuspecting members of public millions of shillings.

The two were nabbed in Athi river where they have been purporting to be county government employees in the planning department responsible for building approvals.

They are currently locked up at the Athi river police station and are set to appear in court next week after investigations have been completed.

The arrests came after scores of unsuspecting developers complained to authorities over transactions which had been okayed only to be later disapproved after following due process.

Machakos county chief officer of devolved units Robert Maitha confirmed the incident but asked reporters to seek more information from the police.

Governor Alfred Mutua recently disclosed that the county government was clamping down on illegal land acquisitions and transactions let alone repossessing public land that had been grabbed and those on riparian ways.

Top on the list is land that had been set aside for Mavoko stadium which was grabbed by influential individuals who subdivided and sold it out.