Traders at Kisumu’s Carwash Market count losses after night fire

, KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 6 – Dozens of small scale traders are counting losses in Kisumu after a fire burnt several stalls at Carwash Market in Migosi estate.

The fire suspected to have been caused by an electric fault gutted over 20 stalls at the market on Wednesday night.

Kisumu fire fighters responded on time and managed to put it out.

The fire could have spread to several adjacent mabati structures that included residential houses were it not for the quick intervention of fire fighters as reported by witnesses.

Dorothy Atieno one of the traders blamed a surge in electricity as the cause of the fire since there was a blackout for the better part of the evening and into the night.

She says the owner of a chips kiosk had left one of her machines on which is said to have exploded when power was restored.