Tap into Lake Victoria Blue Economy, Kibwana urges

, KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 7 – Makueni County Governor Professor Kivutha Kibwana has told the County Government of Kisumu to take advantage of Lake Victoria by tapping into the emerging Blue Economy.

Kibwana who was visiting the lakeside county for a roundtable meeting on business opportunities says the lake has massive potential.

He says that being the second largest fresh water lake in the world, Lake Victoria is capable of turning the economy of Kisumu County tremendously.

He noted that the country must now put in place strategies on how best to harness the blue economy within the lake.

Kibwana says that Kisumu county is already attracting investors from around the globe.

He says the county has created a conducive environment for investors and soon Kisumu city will be booming in investments.