Suspect linked to Obado wife in court over Sharon’s murder

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – Two more suspects have been arraigned in court over the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

One of them is an official at the Migori County Government and is said to have been running errands for Governor Okoth Obado’s wife while the other is a taxi driver.

Police have been allowed 10 days to detain the suspects to facilitate their investigations.

The county official is said to be the alleged owner of the vehicle that was used to abduct Sharon and a Nation journalist while the driver is the man who had been operating the vehicle, according to police.

They were arraigned at the Kisii Law Courts, a week after Obado’s Personal Assistant was also produced in a Nairobi court and later remanded in police custody to await the completion of investigations.

Police were set to question Obado’s wife on Wednesday over the matter.