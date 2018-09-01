Speaker Muturi to represent President Kenyatta at Kofi Annan’s funeral

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 1 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has been appointed as the special envoy of President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State funeral of the late Kofi Annan to be held on the 13th of next month in Accra, Ghana.

Muturi will lead a delegation comprising senior members of government, legislature and an official representative from the High Commission of the Republic of Kenya in Abuja, Nigeria.

In his condolence message to the President of Ghana Nana Addo Akufo-Addo President Kenyatta expressed his deep sorrow at the passing of Kofi Annan whom he described as a great son of Africa.

Annan spent his professional life advocating for peace and human dignity during his long career at the United Nations, in management, peace keeping operations and as special envoy.

At the pinnacle of his career, Annan left a rich brilliant legacy both as the Secretary General of the United Nations and as the UN Arab League Joint Special Representative for Syria to help find solution to the on-going conflict.

He was also the lead UN Commissioner to investigate the Rohingya Crisis in Myanmar, Burma. In all these peace-making efforts, Annan has served tirelessly and with admirable distinction.

Even after leaving his post as UN Secretary-General he embodied the mission of the United Nations, by sowing the seeds of peace as Chair of The Elders, an independent group of global leaders committed to advancing the cause of peace and promoting human rights around the world.

The Government and the people of Kenya join the people of Africa and the international community in remembering his remarkable service to the world.

In this regard, the people of Kenya are grateful to him for the critical role he played as a mediator during the 2008 post-election crisis.