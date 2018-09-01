South Sudanese illegal immigrants in Kenya to be released following pact

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 1 – South Sudanese Nationals who had been detained for lack of proper documentation will be released following an agreement between Kenya and Sudan.

This came even as the government continues with a crackdown on illegal immigrants across the country.

A statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that together with the Interior Ministry, they agreed with the Sudan Embassy on a solution that will ensure their release.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Department for Interior have agreed with the Embassy of the Republic of South Sudan on a solution to cause the expeditious release from Police Custody of all identified South Sudan nationals who were found without proper documentation,” a statement from the Ministry said.

The government has expressed its commitment to deport all illegal immigrants who have no papers.

The war on illegal immigrants gained momentum after a hotline mobile telephone number was set up for members of the public to report suspicious foreigners.

To report illegal immigrants, Kenyans have been asked to call 0745-660-151 by the Department of Immigration Services in a crackdown ordered by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Those targeted had failed to register afresh during a 60-day initiative that lapsed late last month. The government has already started deporting more than 30 foreigners nabbed during the exercise.

In the past months, detectives have arrested tens of foreigners, some in the country illegally, accused of fleecing Kenyans through Sim Swap fraud, engaging in cyberbullying, child trafficking among other offences.