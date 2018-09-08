Sonko warns Nairobi MCAs to keep off his private life

Shares

, NAIROBI,Kenya,Sep 8-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said he wouldn’t be intimidated by threats to impeach him if he doesn’t stop operating from at his Mua home in Machakos.

Speaking Friday at his home in Mua, Sonko warned Nairobi MCAs to keep off his private life and that nothing will stop him from operating from his rural home.

“I will never leave my rural home.My father comes from Machakos County,”he said.

His sentiments comes a day after the MCAs demanded the management,operations and governance of Nairobi County to be conducted and implemented within City Hall and not from Sonko’s home in Mua, Machakos.

The MCAs issued Sonko with 14 days ultimatum to return to City Hall failure to which they will insitute his removal from office just as they did to Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

“I wouldn’t be intimidated like Elachi.Impeachment of Elachi ends at the Assembly,mine doesn’t end from there,there are procedures involved,”said Sonko.

The MCAs also demanded that Sonko moves with speed and forward a nominee for the position of Deputy Governor for approval by the Assembly,a position that has been vacant since the resignation of Polycarp Igathe.

He spoke this as he oversaw final touches ahead of a memorial organized to remember his dad late late Mzee Mbuvi Kivanguli.