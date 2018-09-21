Sonko forms task-force to probe mismanagement claims at Pumwani Hospital

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 21 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has set up a task force to investigate the root cause of mismanagement and financial problems at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital following the deaths of 11 infants at the institution.

According to the Director of Communications Elkana Jacobs, the task-force is set to come up with workable and sustainable solutions.

“Members of the task force are Charles Kerich, John Nyamu, Gynecologist Private Sector, Simon Mueke, Joseph Karanja, Anne Kihara, and Carol Odula,” he stated.

He outlined other members as Mugure Kiambati, Joe Aketch, David Kimaiyo, Evan Seqeuira, Nathan Kahara, Dickson Mbugua, Thomas Mutie, and Bashir Admali, Paediatrician.

The task force is charged with the responsibility of investigating challenges that led to the discovery of 11 infant deaths during an impromptu visit by Sonko, who suspended the hospital’s top management accused of negligence.

The taskforce is expected to complete its work and compile a report within ninety days.

Meanwhile, the Governor has reinstated all doctors and three nurses who had been suspended from duty during the previous administration in 2015.

“Comprehensive investigations have found that the three, Eunice Thaara Ngari, Magdalene Wambui Ngari and George Maroa Gibore, were not involved in any wrongdoing,” he stated.

He urged all consultants and surgeons to ensure 24-hour operations per day are not disrupted and has assured them that overtime allowances will be paid.

Following a fact finding mission by Senators on Wednesday, the County Government had been accused of nega