Sonko cracks whip after shock finding of 12 dead infants at Pumwani

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – The top management of Pumwani Maternity Hospital has been suspended after 12 bodies of infants were found stashed in polythene bags.

Those suspended include the entire Pumwani Maternity Hospital Board, the Superintendent Dr Catherine Mutinda, Hospital Administrator Zaddock Anghanya and Obstetrician Gynaecologist Dr James Kamau.

The discovery was made during an impromptu visit by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who arrived there on a boda boda following complaints of poor management and negligence.

Sonko ordered the suspensions after a bitter confrontation with some officials who lied to him that there were no bodies at the hospital prompting a search which unearthed 12 corpses.

Police have now launched an investigation over the discovery which could see officials charged with criminal negligence following reports that machines are often switched off at the Critical Care Department.

Sonko said he was informed by members of the public that the management shut down machines at the maternity wing leading to the loss of lives.

“I was tipped that there were dead bodies of infants hidden due to negligence that’s why I came here unplanned; I want to categorically state that human life must be protected no matter the case. Stern action will be taken against anyone found to be sabotaging the good services offered to our mothers and sisters who come to deliver in this facility,” said Sonko.

The bodies were found wrapped in polythene bags stuffed in three boxes inside a store as opposed to mortuary rules.

He wasn’t accompanied by the members of the press and he streamed the sting operation live on his Facebook page.

The governor was also able to storm into a nurses’ crisis meeting at the hospital and listened to issues affecting their operations at the facility.

They complained of lack of enough equipment and inadequate bed capacity.

The nurses also complained that they are under staffed and asked the Governor to hire at least 50 more nurses.

Currently there are 162 nurses.