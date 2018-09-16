Security at Laikipia-Baringo set for a face-lift as more officers deployed

Shares

, LAIKIPIA, Kenya, Sep 16 – Security in Laikipia West Constituency is set to be improved following deployment of more security officers to man the volatile Laikipia-Baringo Boarder that has experienced a spate of criminal and banditry attacks over the past decade.

The government has deployment over 45 security officers who will be attached at the Kamwenje Police Command Centre and will help address insecurity issues especially in Miteta, Milima Tatu, Mau, Matwiku, Wangwachi and other neighbouring areas that have been the most affected by the banditry attacks from suspect livestock raiders from Baringo County.

Speaking after touring the Base on Saturday, Laikipia Deputy Governor John Mwaniki said the deployment of the officers will help improve security in the area, and challenged residents to partner with the security agencies tackling the matter.

He said issues of security cannot be left to the police officers alone and hence called on the local communities to avail crucial information regarding criminals living among them.

He said security personnel will ensure the safety of the residents and also to see to it that all criminals are dealt with accordingly.

The Deputy Governor added that two platoons of GSU officers and armored vehicles would be deployed next week to reinforce the existing officers in Laikipia.

He said the challenges of insecurity must be dealt with to ensure Laikipia is safe from criminals and that the officers must ensure that all animals in the region that have migrated from other areas are driven back.

Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru echoed the sentiments saying the region was in dire need of peace to facilitate meaningful development.

He said the killings and banditry attacks that have been experienced in the area must come to an end.

He at the same time urged residents who have vacated their lands over insecurity issues to return back to their farms especially in Githiga, Ol-Moran, Sosian and Rumuruti Wards in and continue with their normal lives since their safety has been assured.

The Deputy Governor at the same took issues with pastoralists who have allowed their children to herd animals instead of allowing them to go to school in the area.

The Deputy Governor at the same time challenged residents to register with the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to caution them in case of emergencies.

The DG said NHIF was essential in ensuring that members are able to access affordable health care without struggling to raise funds to meet their medical bills.

He called on the residents to seek information regarding the NHIF health scheme so that they understand the benefits that comes with it.