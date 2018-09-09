Section of MCAs dismiss planned impeachment of Sonko for deserting City Hall

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya Sep 9 – Over 60 Nairobi County MCAs from both Jubilee Party and NASA coalition have dismissed reports of a planned impeachment motion against Governor Mike Sonko.

The MCAs led by Deputy Speaker John Kamangu and Majority Chief Whip Chege Mwaura made the declaration in Machakos County, while attending the third anniversary of Sonko’s late father Gideon Kioko Mbuvi Kivanguli at Mua Hills.

Kamangu said the Assembly is not interested anymore with the 14-day notice issued to Sonko since they enjoy cordial working relations with the Governor.

Last week, the county assembly passed a motion to impeach Speaker Beatrice Elachi but she is challenging it in court.

Governor Sonko welcomed the move by the MCAs to back his leadership and stated that he has done his best to fulfil demands of the Ward representatives.

“So far I have honoured my promises by releasing the Ward Development Fund, Ward bursaries, construction of markets, stadiums and rehabilitation of Nairobi roads. I will continue to serve Nairobians but I won’t be distracted or threatened by impeachment threats,” said the Governor while addressing the public during the event.

Former Vice President and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who was the chief guest at the event, hailed the MCAs for their move to work with Sonko and he urged them focus on development issues.

“Sonko is one of the best performing governors in the country and we in the NASA coalition fully back his leadership. I’m appealing to Nairobi MCAs to shun divisive politics and cooperate with Sonko,” stated Kalonzo.

Speaking earlier at the event before the declaration by the MCAs, NASA MPs from Nairobi County condemned reports of a planned impeachment of Governor Sonko.

The MPs led by Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Embakasi South legislator Julius Mawathe called on those planning to impeach Sonko to wait until 2022 and challenge him in the ballot.

“I’m calling on the Nairobi MCAs to drop their threats against Sonko. The Governor can work and sleep anywhere within the country. Let’s avoid politics until 2022 and give room for Sonko to deliver on his promises,” said the Embakasi East MP.

On his part Passaris urged Nairobi MCAs to drop their threats against Sonko and focus on service delivery.

The event was attended by over 30 MPs and former legislators from Nairobi and the larger Ukambani region.

Among those present was Senator Mutula Kilonzo junior (Machakos), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East) Stephen Mule (Matungulu), Vincent Munyaka (Machakos Town), Simon Mbugua (EALA) among others.

Meanwhile, Sonko has issued a directive to stop demolition of structures belonging to small scale traders until modern stalls are built for them by the county and national governments.

Sonko promised that modern stalls will be established for traders who are currently operating in illegal structures.