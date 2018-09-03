Scott Theological University students stage strike

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 3 – Scott Theological University students on Monday embarked on a strike that led to forceful ejection of the Vice Chancellor from his office at its main campus in Machakos.

Students boycotted classes citing poor leadership and mismanagement of resources.

They complained that the hostel fee has been hiked without proper consultations, poor facilities, and meals.

“There has been mismanagement of funds definitely and unprofessionalism in this campus”, said the students’ President Philip Kirui.

The students maintained that they want the Vice Chancellor Prof Mumo Kisau and Finance Administrator Carol Muasya removed from the institution’s leadership.