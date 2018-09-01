Rescue operations underway as at least five perish in Kibera fire

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 1 – Rescue operations are currently underway at the Silanga area within the Kibera slums after least five people died following a fierce fire that razed structures there early Saturday morning.

According to the Kilimani Police Boss Michael Muchiri, the bodies which include a woman and a child are burnt beyond recognition.

The cause of the fire that broke out at about 2.00am has not yet been established as the rescue operation continues.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who visited the area gave landlords in the area a notice of twenty-one days to bring down structures that block access-ways to pave way for construction of a road which will assist during fire outbreaks.

“I am giving the landlords here in Kibera twenty-one days. If you know you have blocked access paths for the residents, please start making way so that people may pass,” he stated.

He assured locals that the national government the county government are working closely to come up with a lasting solution.

“We will bring supplies and I want to emphasise that this is going to reach all those affected by this fire. We will remain here until we are sure of exactly how many people have been affected,” he stated.