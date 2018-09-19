Pumwani Hospital workers protest suspension of managers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – Workers at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital have defended the management against accusations of negligence levelled by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

This follows the discovery of 11 bodies of infants during an impromptu visit by the governor following a complaint.

The workers – who include doctors and nurses – told journalists that they work under tough conditions and accused the county of failing to address their concerns.

“We have five consultants, obstetricians and gynecologists against a very huge number (of patients) which swells every day. We are not enough to deal with this number,” they stated.

Alvin Hamisi, a nursing officer outlined some of the challenges they face including understaffing which impacts negatively on service delivery.

“The central sterilization department was not working and therefore there were no delivery packs. They were used until they were exhausted. Nurses then started using surgical blades which is risky,” he stated.

The workers spoke after Sonko suspended top county officials who contradicted him on the cause of the infant deaths at the hospital whose management he also interdicted.

Sonko also suspended the board of the hospital accusing it of negligence.