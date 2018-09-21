Post-mortem of Pumwani infants to be conducted Tuesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has said the post-mortem of the 11 infant bodies found in Pumwani Maternity Hospital will be conducted on Tuesday next week at the City Mortuary.

Speaking to Capital FM News, the Vice Chair Kenya National Commission on Human Rights George Morara stated the purpose of the report was to rule out any possibility of professional negligence resulting to the death of the infants.

“We want to know whether there was any sort of professional negligence involved in the death of those babies by comparing the results we will get with what the management of the hospital presented,” said Morara.

Morara said the DCI and families affected will be involved in the exercise.

He said if the pathologist’s report establishes there was professional negligence those responsible will face strict disciplinary measures.

The management of the hospital early this week however said that no one is to be blamed for the deaths and that each body can be accounted for.

The babies are said to have died between September 12 and 17.

They indicated that some reasons for the deaths include underweight, still births, post- partum haemorrhage, prolonged labour pains among other reasons that doctors did not have control over.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses led by the Secretary General Seth Panyako on Thursday called for a comprehensive medical audit of the facility to establish the real cause of infant deaths.

He said Pumwani is leading in rate of maternal mortality in Pumwani is alarming and that something must be done urgently.

He said already police have secured the bodies and the complete report is expected to be complete by the end of next week.