Police outlaw modified high-powered LED lights on cars

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Police have warned motorists against the use of high-powered LED lights in their cars as this is against the law.

Through its Twitter account, the National Police Service described those who use them as insensitive as it causes untold suffering to other road users.

“This is to inform motorists and the general public that all these unlawful modifications will be dealt with as provided for in the Traffic Act.”

The NPS also says that brake lights modification by private motorists and PSV is also on the rise and should be stopped.

“We have also noted that brake lights modification by private motorists and PSV owners as reported by @ArcherMishale is also on the rise and has been reported to cause untold suffering to other motorists,this is unlawful and insensitive too.”

It further warned against the use of modified horns, and enhanced exhaust systems by cars and motorbikes alike.

“In the past,@ntsa_kenya has sensitized motorists against illegal modifications that include mounting of bull bars on un authorized vehicles, use of high-powered LED lights, loud music & modified exhaust systems. All these modifications and others not listed here are unlawful.”