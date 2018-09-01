Police deny cover-up in probe of shooting of former Garissa CEC

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 1 – Police Spokesman Charles Owino has said no one will be shielded from the ongoing investigations to establish the attempted murder of former Garissa County Executive Committee member Idriss Mukhtar.

The statement by Owino comes as one the three suspects held in custody committed suicide on Friday.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday at the Parklands Police Station, Owino said the suspect used his jacket lining to hang himself inside the cell.

“What happened is that he informed the other two suspects that he wanted to go help himself at the gents and later we found him hanging only to realize he used his jacket lining, stepped on a bucket and hanged himself. The police rushed him to the hospital to try and save him but unfortunately, we lost him,” Owino explained.

He revealed Garissa Governor Ali Korane, who had been arrested, questioned and released, was a person of interest.

“You have witnessed how people are being arrested including governors and high profile government officials. We will give justice to both the deceased and the person at the hospital. Whoever led to all these problems will be charged”.

“There are other two suspects in custody a lady and a gentleman; the deceased led us to them as he said they hired him. We have also impounded three vehicles and all those who hired the vehicles are known,” said Owino

Detectives said they have incriminating evidence linking the suspects to the planning and actual shooting that left Mukhtar with serious head injuries, with a bullet now lodged in his head.

Mukhtar was shot on August 19th at Kileleshwa area Nairobi.