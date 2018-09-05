Parliament to begin probe on bribery claims over sugar report

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – The National Assembly Powers and Privilege Committee will Wednesday hold its first sitting to probe bribery claims linked to shooting down of the controversial sugar report.

Muhoroni MP Onyango K’Oyoo and Kimilili MP Didmus Baraza are set to testify before the committee after they claimed that some MPs received as little as Sh10,000 to reject the report.

The two alleged that the joint report prepared by committees chaired by MP Kanini Kega (Kieni) and his Mandera South counterpart Adan Haji was doctored to protect top government officials implicated in the saga.

Speaker Justin Muturi who also chairs the committee identified the two as “people of interest” and ordered them to recuse themselves from the committee as they will appear as witnesses.

Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi is among lawmakers accused of receiving the bribe but she denied the accusation saying the Sh10,000 was too little even to cater for her lunch.

Baraza and Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch had proposed to Muturi to order fresh investigations into the importation of the contaminated sugar into the country but the Speaker declined.