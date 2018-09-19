Parliament kicks off probe on bribery claims Wednesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – The National Assembly Powers and Privileges Committee will on Wednesday hold its first public inquiry to investigate bribery allegations implicating some lawmakers in the August House.

The Committee chaired by the House Speaker Justin Muturi will be probing claims that some MPs were bribed to shoot down a report prepared by a joint parliamentary committee that was investigating the sugar crisis in the country.

In their weeklong probe, the Joint Committee on Trade and Agriculture questioned various stakeholders including: Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, top officials from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), Kenya Revenue Authority (KEBS) among others.

It is alleged that some MPs were bribed as little as Sh10,000 to shield top government officials who were adversely mentioned in the report to have played a role in the importation of contraband sugar in the country, allegations that forced Speaker Muturi to initiate the probe.

Among the MPs who are expected to testify at Wednesday sittings at County Hall include Kimilili MP Didmus Baraza, Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Geedi, Muhoroni MP Onyango K’Oyoo among others.

Muturi had at one point questioned the seriousness of the committee co-chaired by Kanini Kega (Kieni) and Adan Ali (Mandera South) on how they were conducting the probe in the initial stages of their investigations.

After however tabling of their report on the Floor of the House, MPs unanimously went ahead and rejected it on grounds it was shoddy.

Among the recommendation the committee had proposed was a probe to be launched on Cabinet Secretary Rotich, former Trade Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed and former Agriculture CS Willy Bett for the role they played in the importation of the contaminated sugar into the country.

As the probe kicks off to ascertain if indeed the honourable House is a den of corrupt leaders, Speaker Muturi has given assurances that the committee will do a thorough job to unravel the truth.