Oyamo to plead to charges in Sharon’s murder case Tuesday

Shares

, HOMA BAY, Kenya, Sep 10 – Michael Oyamo, a suspect in the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno will plead to the charges on Tuesday.

Senior Resident Magistrate Lester Simiyu directed that Oyamo be remanded at the Homa Bay Police Station pending the court appearance.

Simiyu told take prosecution that it is a violation of the suspect’s rights to be kept in police custody without preferring charges since his arrest on Tuesday last week.

The court also directed that only three people will be allowed to have access to Oyamo while in the police cell.

Simiyu ruled that Oyamo’s brother, George and two of his lawyers should be granted access to the suspect.

Neville Amollo, one of the lawyers representing the suspect had protested that the continuous detention of Oyamo is a gross violation of his rights.

The prosecution led by Assistant Director Public Prosecutions Tom Imbali had asked the court to grant them 10 more days since they were still collecting more evidence.

He argued that DNA samples from Oyamo, a personal assistant of Migori Governor Okoth Obado need to be analysed before they can draw up charges against the suspect and that they needed more time.

“We have a number of evidence which include communication messages and data which require more time to analyse,” he told the packed court.

During the proceedings, the magistrate told the police to ensure the accused is not harassed since everybody has a right to be protected while in lawful custody.