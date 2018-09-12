Oyamo to face murder charge in two weeks’ time

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Michael Oyamo, the Personal Assistant to Migori Governor Okoth Obado will now be charged with the murder of Sharon Otieno after two weeks.

High Court judge Luka Kimaru who read out the murder charge to Oyamo directed him not plead to the charge because investigations have not been completed.

“You shall or may be charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code of the laws of Kenya,” he said.

“The particulars of the offence are that between 3rd and 4th September 2018 at Owande area, Rachuonyo South sub-county within Homa Bay County jointly with others not before court, you murdered Sharon Beryline Otieno. So that is for your information.”

He also ordered he be detained at the Muthaiga Police Station to enable police complete investigations which detectives say are complex.

“Due to the multifaceted and complex nature of the investigation that involves many suspects and many leads, it is only fair that the subject continue to be detained for a further period of 14 days. He shall be detained at the Muthaiga Police station. During his detention, his rights and fundamental freedoms that are guaranteed by the constitution shall be protected.”

“He shall be allowed access to his counsel during day time and his relatives who will be vetted shall also be granted access to see him,” he ordered.

Sharon was abducted alongside a Nation reporter Barrack Oduor while in the company of Oyamo who left them with attackers, but the reporter freed himself and fled.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti says Sharon’s case was moved from Homa Bay due to the volatile situation on the ground after members of the public attempted to attack the suspect when he was first presented in court last week.

Detectives are also analysing a statement taken Tuesday from the Migori Governor who was set to be questioned further Wednesday and has denied any role in the murder plot.

Police say samples were taken from him for DNA as part of investigations to verify Sharon’s claim that he was the father of the unborn child who also died when she was stabbed eight times while seven months pregnant.