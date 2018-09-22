Overriding presidential veto requires ‘ingenuity and tact’ – Muturi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has defended his handling of Thursday’s chaotic sitting in which he is accused of pushing through President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reservation to the Finance Bill without upholding House procedures.

Muturi was reacting to a tweet by Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi who faulted him for the scenes witnessed, saying that his actions to see the contentious Bill sail through despite obvious opposition had set a dangerous precedent.

“Considering the many malfeasance committed by Parliament under the watchful authority of Speaker Muturi…I take no pride in variously predicting the perilous trajectory he always puts our beloved country,” Abdullahi tweeted.

The National Assembly Speaker tweeted back saying overriding presidential vetos requires ingenuity and tact because is like changing the Constitution.

“The passage of law in one way or the other entails strategy and numbers upon its proponents,” he stated.

Muturi and Temporary Deputy Speaker Soipan Tuya came under criticism from MPs and a section of Kenyans who cited dictatorship and strong-arming in the manner the proposals were passed.

But the Speaker responded that his role is limited to oversight as per the Standing Orders.

President Kenyatta has already signed the Finance Bill, 2018 into law.

“I give my commitment that I will ensure proper utilization of public resources for a better Kenya. I will not relent on the war against corruption,” the Head of State said a message posted on his official Twitter handle.