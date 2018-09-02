Our lives are in danger: Family of former Garissa CEC

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept, 2 – Family members of former Garissa Finance CEC Idriss Mukhtar have said that their lives are in danger following threats from unknown people via calls and text messages.

Mukhtar was shot in the head two weeks ago in Nairobi and is currently undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital

Speaking during a press briefing, Idriss’ father Adan Mukhtar raised security concern over the pace of the investigation calling upon on the police to ensure the culprits are brought to book.

“As a family we are very hurt and we are praying that justice will be served for our son. We are even receiving threats but we hope those involved will be charged,” said Mukhar.

He added that the former CEC is still in a very critical condition.

The family’s lawyer, Charles Kanjama, said the family has reported the threats to the police.

“We want to see all the suspects in court and charged because we cannot allow people to be taking or attempting to take other people’s lives in a country where we are governed by law. Idriss is now fighting for his life while those who wanted to kill him are just outside there trying to run away from their actions,” Kanjama said.

This comes a day after the police through their spokesperson Charles Owino said there will be no cover up in the investigation and those involved will be charged.

According to police, the key suspect, David Mwai committed suicide at the Parklands police station while two more suspects are still in custody.