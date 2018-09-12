Obado’s PA produced before Nairobi court, set to face charges

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Michael Oyamo, the Personal Assistant to Migori Governor Okoth Obado, was produced at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on Wednesday where he was set to be charged over the murder of Sharon Otieno.

Police confirmed that Oyamo will be charged alongside a former County Assembly Member said to have played a role in the whole saga leading to the murder of the Rongo University student.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti says Sharon’s case was moved from Homa Bay due to the volatile situation on the ground after members of the public attempted to attack Oyamo when he was first presented in court last week.

The two are being arraigned as detectives analyse a statement taken Tuesday from the Migori Governor who is set to be questioned further on Wednesday but has denied any role in the murder plot.

Police say DNA samples were taken from him as part of investigations to verify Sharon’s claim that he was the father of the unborn child who also died when she was stabbed eight times while seven months pregnant.

Sharon was abducted alongside a Nation reporter Barrack Oduor while in the company of Obado’s PA Oyamo who left them with attackers, but the reporter freed himself and fled.