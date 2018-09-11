Obado quizzed over Sharon’s murder, to undergo DNA tests

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 11 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado will undergo DNA tests as part of the investigation into the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti told Capital FM News Tuesday that this is part of the probe to determine if he was, in any way, connected to the murder that occurred last week.

Obado reported to the Nyanza Regional DCI headquarters for questioned over the murder, in which a Nation newspaper reporter implicated him.

The journalist said he had contacted Obado to confirm a love affair with the deceased.

Reporter Barrack Oduor told police he was abducted with Sharon after being lured by Obado’s Personal Assistant Michael Oyamo, who is also in police custody.

Oyamo was freed and re-arrested Tuesday afternoon, and will be presented in court Wednesday.