Nyandarua Jubilee MCAs oust Majority Leader

, NYANDARUA, Kenya, Sep 10 – Nyandarua County Assembly Jubilee Party MCAs have ousted their Majority Leader.

Also removed during the meeting that voted out Peter Gathungu Kamau was his deputy, Ken Mukira Muhianyu and Majority Chief Whip Hussein Ndung’u Kasana.

Speaking after a meeting at Nakuru’s Sarova Woodlands Hotel, the MCA said they had followed the right procedures in removing the leaders.

Kamau was replaced by Edinald Wambugu King’ori who will be deputised by Justus Wagura.

Former Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Lucy Wangari Methu, took over the Majority Chief Whip’s position and will be deputised by Geoffrey Ngaruiya Kariuki.

In a press statement read by Shamata Ward Representative, Reuben Gitau, the MCAs accused the former office holders of arrogance, abusive language sabotaging their agenda and frustrating the Jubilee Party.

“He supported a motion introduced by Independent MCA, David Maitai which was intended at portraying Jubilee Party and President Uhuru Kenyatta in bad light,” said Gitau.

The MCA said the Majority Leader had the powers to ensure that the motion against Jubilee and the President was not moved.

He added that Kamau had openly and publicly declared that they would bring a motion to impeach Governor Francis Kimemia.

“Kamau has been using abusive language on social media against MCAs and members of the Executive while at the same time instigating divisions among us,” said Gitau.

The MCAs who attended the Nakuru ouster meeting were 22 out of the 36 Jubilee members at the Nyandarua County Assembly.

The Assembly has 39 members out of which three are independents.

“The law is clear that a Majority Leader can be voted out through a simple majority and we have more than the sufficient numbers to remove him,” said the spokesperson.

He said Nyandarua MCAs were focused on helping President Kenyatta achieve the Big Four Agenda.

“The MCAs vision cannot be achieved with a divided assembly and we have voted to remove those party leaders sowing seeds of division,” read the press release.

He noted that those elected would foster unity within and outside the Assembly.