Nakuru Deputy Speaker, 4 others charged over Njoro clashes

, NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 17 – Nakuru Deputy Speaker Samuel Tonui has been charged over the Njoro clashes that left six people dead.

Tonui was charged together with four others for promoting and planning warlike activities.

He was arrested last week after he was linked to the ethnic clashes in Nessuit and Marioshoni.

They will now be held until Thursday this week after their bail application was opposed.

All the schools that were being used by those who were displaced by the clashes have now been opened after they were ordered to vacate.

A spot check by Capital FM News revealed that they are now camping on the side of roads after their homes were destroyed.

Houses were torched and families displaced in the fight that involved two communities who have been affected by the ongoing evictions in the Mau Forest Complex.

Trouble started when cattle belonging to one of the Ogiek family were stolen while grazing in the forest.

That triggered the community to start fighting their neighbouring Kipsigis community accusing them of stealing their livestock.

A similar problem was experienced in the area between the two groups in 2016.