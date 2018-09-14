New SRC team to start work after appointment by Kenyatta

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 14 – The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) can now start work after the new members were appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a special gazette notice, the Head of State appointed Lyn Cherop Mengich as the Chairperson of the Commission with effect from the 11th of this month.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 230 (2) (a) of the Constitution, and in accordance with the procedure set out in section 7 (13) of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission Act, 2011, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint Lyn Cherop Mengich to be the Chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission with effect from the 11th September, 2018,” he stated.

He also appointed Dalmas Otieno, Leah Mumbua Munyao, John Kennedy Monyoncho, Margaret Sawe, Nelly Peris Ashubwe, Amani Yuda Komora and Sophie Moturi to be members of the SRC.

The new team is expected to take over from the Sarah Serem-led commission’s whose term ended last year in December.

Earlier, the National Assembly Committee on Finance rejected President Kenyatta’s nomination of Ben Chumo as chairman of the Commission as a result of integrity issues raised against him.