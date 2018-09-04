Nakuru’s oldest maternity gets new wing

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 4 – Bondeni maternity, one of oldest maternity facility at the Nakuru County Hospital has a new wing.

The new wing at the hospital located in Nakuru West sub county was officially opened Tuesday.

The expanded facility will ease congestion at the Nakuru County Referral Hospital allowing the later space to handle referred cases.

Acting Health County Executive Committee Member, Festus Ng’eno said the hospital will soon be handling complicated deliveries after it gets a theatre.

“The county government has set aside Sh16 million for the construction of a theatre at Bondeni Maternity,” he said.

He said once the operating theatre is complete, gynaecologists would be posted there to carry out caesarean sections and reduce the number of patients being referred to the County Referral Hospital.

“The county will recruit medical personnel while at the same time improving facilities to achieve universal healthcare,” said Ng’eno.

The County Chief Officer Health, Samuel Mwaura commended the efforts of the hospital’s management and asked residents to seek maternity services at the facility.

The county will be soon be launching a multimillion ultra-modern mother and child Centre at the county referral hospital.

The facility which also a special section for couples who want is set to be complete later this month.

The hospital was established in 1952.