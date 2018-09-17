Nakuru Deputy Speaker among 17 due in court over Njoro clashes

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 17 – Nakuru Deputy Speaker Joseph Tonui is among 17 suspects due in court Monday over clashes in Njoro that have so far claimed six lives.

Tonui was arrested last week after he was linked to the ethnic clashes in Nessuit and Marioshoni.

All the schools that were being used by those who were displaced by the clashes have been opened after they were ordered to vacate.

A spot check by Capital FM News revealed that they are now camping on the side of roads after their homes were destroyed.

Houses were torched and families displaced in the fight that involved two communities who have been affected by the ongoing evictions in the Mau Forest Complex.

Trouble started when cattle belonging to one of the Ogiek family were stolen while grazing in the forest.

That triggered the community to start fighting their neighbouring Kipsigis community accusing them of stealing their livestock.

A similar problem was experienced in the area between the two groups in 2016.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui urged locals to be tolerant and coexist peacefully.

He called on them to embrace dialogue and reconciliation as a lasting tool to peaceful coexistence.