Nakuru Deputy Speaker, 4 others charged over Njoro clashes

, NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 17 – Five people among them Nakuru County Deputy Speaker Samuel Tonui and an assistant chief have been charged over the Njoro violence that has left six people dead.

Tonui was charged together with Assistant Chief Joseph Ruto Lesingo, Njoro CDF manager William Kipkemboi Lagat, former MCA aspirant in the 2017 General Election Christopher Samoei and a resident Joshua Kipchumba.

The five, who appeared before Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Liz Gicheha, were charged with promoting and planning warlike activities in Nessuit area of Njoro sub-county, Nakuru.

They allegedly committed the offence on diverse dates between September 11 and 14.

They denied committing the offences and were remanded at the Nakuru Police Station until Thursday when the matter will be mentioned in court.

Efforts by defence lawyer Bernard Kipkoech to have them released on bail were fruitless after the prosecution convinced the court that it was not through with the investigation.

The prosecution had asked to detain them for a further 14 days to allow the investigating officer complete investigation.

In a sworn affidavit, the Investigating Officer (IO) claimed that the accused were likely to tamper with the ongoing probe given their roles in the society.

“The IO has explained that it was hard gathering information from Nessuit where people were killed, scores injured and more than 400 families displaced following clashes over land between Ogiek and Kipsigis communities because the ground was still volatile.

Among those injured were two police officers.

The magistrate ordered the suspects held in police custody until Thursday.

She ordered the police to take two of the suspects who are diabetic to the Nakuru County Referral Hospital for medication.