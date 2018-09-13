Nairobi residents’ group opposes petition to dissolve County Government

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – A group of Nairobi residents on Thursday held peaceful protests to oppose a petition seeking the suspension of Nairobi County Government.

The residents under the umbrella Bunge La Mwananchi have termed the petition “mischievous and unwarranted.”

Led by their Chairman Henry Shitanda, the residents submitted a petition to the Office of the President at Harambee House outlining to him some of the projects Governor Mike Sonko has done since he took office as evidence to justify that Nairobi is on course and delivering services as expected.

“If you look at Nairobi, revenue collection has improved, road projects are ongoing across the county and the improved garbage collection in the city are some of the examples that this county is moving forward therefore this petition has no basis,” he said.

Patrick Kamotho had on Monday petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Senate to dissolve Nairobi County Government on grounds that it has failed to deliver services to Nairobi residents.

Kamotho, the Chairman of the Muthurwa Residents Welfare Association argued that taxpayers’ money is being lost through double funding and funding ghost projects.

He further explained that the current Nairobi administration has not done much to reclaim the City’s lost glory.

Recently, Governor Sonko came under criticism for abandoning City Hall to run city affairs from his rural home in Mua, Machakos County.

The county has been running without a Deputy Governor since the resignation of Polycarp Igathe.

On Monday Members of Nairobi County Assembly were on the spotlight for creating chaotic scenes after angry MCAs stormed Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi’s office to forcefully eject her.