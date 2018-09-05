MPs demand answers over Rongo University student’s death

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 5 – Four female Members of Parliament from Nyanza region have demanded answers from relevant investigating agencies following the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo (Migori), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga, Nominated MP Danita Ghati have given the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) 48 hours to bring the perpetrators to book.

The lawmakers who spoke at Parliament buildings on Wednesday condemned the death of Otieno and tasked the authorities to provide the family and the public with answers.

Odhiambo said the death of the second-year student who was pursuing Medical records and Information studies was cruel and barbaric and called for justice especially to the family.

“I condemn this heinous act in the strongest words possible. The investigating agencies including DCI, EACC should take this matter with the urgency it deserves,” she said.

Odhiambo said it was unfortunate that the murder happened notably after the alleged involvement of a senior Migori County official.

“If indeed it is true that a senior county official is involved on this matter it is very shameful and unacceptable,” she said.

She demanded for righteous leadership from all the male elected leaders in the county emphasising the need for life to be respected.

“It is not right and fair to use money and positions to lure young, unsuspecting daughters to their death. A life has been cut off Nina cruel manner, a career lost, and an otherwise bright future turned into tears for the family,” she said.

Wanga said the culprits behind the heinous act regardless of their social standing should face the full force of the law.

“Whether it is a Governor, Senator or MP he or she should be arrested and charged. We cannot allow this to be just another death which will remain unresolved, we need to see action,” she said.

Nyamunga and Ghati called for restrain from members of the public who are out disseminating unverified information on what might have transpired to Otieno who according to reports was seven months pregnant.

The lawmakers further asked college girls to live upright lives devoid of controversies specially those of having relationships with older men who support them financially.

“Our girls should accept their humble backgrounds and concentrate on their studies. Having ‘sponsors’ is not wise, girls should be contented with what they have,” said Wanga.

Meanwhile, the government has assured that it has commenced a probe into the matter with detectives already dispatched to Migori and Homa Bay to investigate the murder.

Government Spokesperson Eric Kiraithe in a statement to newsroom said that the State was treating the murder case seriously to ensure the criminals are apprehended.

“As we mourn this untimely death, we take this opportunity to assure the public and the media fraternity that this matter will be expeditiously investigated, and the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be made to face the full force of the law,” read part of the statement.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been adversely linked with the murder and according to Nyanza Police chief Leonard Katana, the second time Governor will be questioned.

Katana has said that Governor Obado will be questioned at an appropriate time and that no one will be spared.

Obado’s Personal Assistant is already being questioned after a Nation Reporter linked him to their abduction, saying he was abducted alongside the deceased when they went to meet him.

Otieno who was missing since Monday was found dead in a forest in Homa Bay.