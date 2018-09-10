MCAs besiege Elachi, demands she quits despite order blocking ouster

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – There was chaos at City Hall Monday morning after Members of the Nairobi County Assembly defied a court order that Speaker Beatrice Elachi remains in office following her impeachment and instead wanted to eject her from the building.

Elachi had resumed office amid tight security but the MCAs who have vowed not to work with her demanded that she exits the building.

Led by Majority leader Abdi Guyo, they stated that they will not work with Elachi whom they accuse of high handedness.

The leaders besieged Elachi in her office and stated that no business will go on until Elachi vacates office.

Elachi is accused of interfering with procurement processes, undermining the authority of the County Assembly Service Board and failing on leadership claims that she denies.