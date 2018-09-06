Matiangi to face MPs on petition to withdraw KDF from Somalia

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi is on Thursday morning set to appear before a parliamentary committee over a petition on the withdrawal of Kenya Defence forces from Somalia.

In his petition to the Defence and Foreign Relations Committee, Mandera East MP Omar Mohamed Maalim wants Matiangi to explain Kenya’s exit plan from the war-torn country.

Maalim argues that the continued stay of the soldiers in Somalia poses a great danger to Kenya which often results to attacks from the militia group Al Shabaab.

The Director General, National Intelligence Service, Philip Kameru who has also been invited to brief MPs the steps security agencies are taking to curb any security threats from the terror group.

Kenya Defence Forces entered Somalia in 2011 under the auspices of ‘Lindi Nchi’ in a bid to flush out the terrorists entering Kenya.