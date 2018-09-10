Matatu that rammed police car in city chaos held, driver on the run

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – A matatu that hit and damaged a police car in chaos along Moi Avenue, Nairobi on Sunday is being held by police.

Nairobi Deputy Police Commandant Richard Kerich stated that the driver escaped and is yet to be located.

Kerich says an investigation has been launched into the incident.

“Yes, we have the matatu which was causing a lot of chaos in town. We detained it at around 7pm yesterday but the driver escaped. We are however looking for him and others who caused the disturbance,” he said.

The group of matatu drivers and conductors caused chaos in the city centre as they prepared to depart for an event in Meru when police were called in.

It was during the chaos that the matatu reversed and hit a police car damaging it.