Labour Court stops impeachment of Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi

NAIROBI,Kenya,Sep 7-The Employment and Labour Relations Court has stopped the impeachment of Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

This is a after she moved to court seeking conservatory orders prohibiting the Members of the County Assembly from removing her from office.

Through her lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui,she also obtained orders prohibiting the Assembly from appointing a new nominee to the office.

“Pending the hearing and determination of the petition,a conservatory order do issue,prohibiting the respondents,their members or any person acting their behest and direction,from removing the petitioner as the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker,appointing any nominee for approval by the Nairobi County Assembly whether in a temporary or in acting capacity,”read the court order.

The Court has also barred the County Assembly Service Board from interfering with the execution of petitioner duties as the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker.

The matter will now be heard inter-partes on Tuesday next week.

The MCAs unanimously voted to kick out Elachi on Thursday, on grounds of abuse of office and gross misconduct in a motion that was supported by 103 members against 2 who voted in her favour, while two abstained the vote in the motion tabled by Waithaka representative Anthony Karanja.

Elachi was also accused of contravening County Assembly Powers and Privileges Act,2017 when she unilaterally allowed police officers not attached to the Assembly to arrest several staff without consulting the board .

The MCAs had to amend key sections of the Standing Orders to shorten the process of the removal of County Assembly Speaker.