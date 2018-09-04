Kwale County given 7 days to submit county financial documents

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – The Kwale County Government has been given a seven-day ultimatum to provide supporting documents for the 2013/2014 financial year statements by a Senate Committee.

This is after the Auditor General’s report indicated that there were many errors and inaccuracies in the county financial statements where money amounting to Sh64,226,344 could not be justified and relevant documents were not given to the Auditor General.

“The comparative figure for the year 2013/2014 reflects total assets balance of Sh1,244,904,350 whereas the net financial position is reflected as Sh1,180,678,006 resulting to unexplained or reconciled variance of Sh64, 336, 344,” reads a part of the report.

Appearing before the Senate County Public and Investment Committee led by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ to shed light on queries raised by Auditor General Edward Ouko, Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and his team were accused of poor record keeping.

“I am not able to provide sufficient audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion. The auditor has given a disclaimer. What comes to your mind as the Chief Executive Officer of the county? this disclaimer is a message to the Kwale people and people of Kenya that the governor does not know what he is doing and his people are not keeping records,” Kajwang’ said.

Mvurya has however defended his county saying the errors may have been caused by poor and outdated accounting system and promised to submit the relevant expenditure documents to the Auditor General in time for reconciliation.

“Chair I agree there is a problem but we will take measures to seal all the loopholes both in the system and record keeping and also to see who is responsible for those situations and corrective actions will be taken,” Mvurya promised.

The Governor had earlier failed to honour several invitations to appear before the committee in which he was summoned to appear on Tuesday with a personal fine of Sh200,000.