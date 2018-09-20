Kidero protests against EACC raid at his home

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has protested against a raid by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) at his home in Muthaiga, saying they were on a fishing expedition for evidence in a graft case he is facing.

Kidero spoke to journalists early Thursday when detectives raided his home and later took him to his office on Riverside Drive where a search was extended for documents to build up on their evidence.

“You are aware that I was arrested on August 9th. We have been to court twice and so far, there has been no evidence adduced. This morning EACC came with a search warrant to my house. It would appear to me that they are looking for evidence because they never had evidence to arrest me in the first place,”

Kidero is facing charges over the loss of Sh213 during his tenure as Nairobi Governor but he denied the charges when he was arraigned in court last month.

“They should have had enough evidence before they arrested me, and this is pure harassment. It’s a violation of my rights and we will not take this lying down,” ‘he stated.

When he was charged, he pleaded not guilty to conspiring to commit an offense of fraud and two counts of dealing with suspect property leading to loss of public funds.

He was accused alongside nine others for services not rendered on diverse dates between January 16, 2014 and January 2016.

Kidero is out on a cash bail of Sh2 million.