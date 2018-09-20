Kidero arrested again after raid at his Nairobi home

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has been arrested again by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

According to one of his aides, the former governor was picked up from his Muthaiga home and taken to the anti-graft body’s headquarters at Integrity Centre.

The arrest followed a search of his home by the sleuths who are building up a graft case against him following the alleged loss of Sh213 million from the Nairobi County Government during his tenure.

When he was arraigned in court last month, he pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiring to commit an offense of fraud and two counts of dealing with suspect property leading to loss of public funds.

He was accused alongside nine others for services not rendered on diverse dates between January 16, 2014 and January 2016.

Kidero is out on a cash bail of Sh2 million.