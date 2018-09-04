KCAA opposes relocation of Kibarani dumpsite to Mwakirunge

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 4 – The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Director General Captain Gilbert Kibe says the Mwakirunge dumpsite in Mombasa is on a flight path.

Last week, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s administration announced that the controversial 12-acre Kibarani dumpsite has been decommissioned and all the2,200 tonnes of garbage produced in Mombasa per day will now be taken to Mwakirunge dumpsite.

However, there has been concern that Mwakirunge is on flight path and that the birds that scavenge on garbage would be a risk to planes.

All planes landing at Moi International Airport in Mombasa use this path.

On Tuesday, Kibe warned that KCCA will not allow the relocation of the Kibarani dumpsite to Mwakirunge because of the danger posed by the birds.

“Planes fly overhead Mwakirunge at a very low level and having a dumpsite at Mwakirunge might be a problem because of the scavenging birds. We do not support to have the dumpsite taken there,” said Kibe.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of 6th Africa’s Civil Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO) Conference at Whitesands Hotel, Kibe said KCAA has an Air Navigation Station close to Mwakirunge.

Kibe’s remarks might now affect Joho’s plan. The governor has been under pressure to make sure Kibarani is closed down because it had become an eye-sore to the city.

However, Kibe said they are currently engaging the Mombasa County Government on the issue.

“Talks are ongoing on that issue between KCAA and Mombasa County Government,” said Kibe.

In May this year, A plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Moi International Airport after a bird strike.

Coast regional police boss Noah Mwivanda confirmed that the plane, which was flying tourist to Zanzibar from Mombasa, was forced to land after a bird strike.

The incident is to have happened shortly after take-off from the airport at 9.30am.