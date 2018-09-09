Jubilee MPs to hold Parliamentary Group meeting over fuel tax

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya Sep 9 – Jubilee-allied legislators have said they will hold a Parliamentary Group meeting to help resolve the current fuel prices crisis in the country.

The leaders said they would also consult with the Executive so as to lessen the burden on Kenyans without compromising the government’s development agenda.

They spoke on Sunday at Gikondi Catholic Church in Nyeri County in a prayer service that was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

Leaders present were MPs Kanini Kega (Kieni), Anthony Kiai (Mukurwe-ini), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), James Gichuhi (Tetu), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Gideon Keter (Nominated), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Japheth Mutai (Bureti), Woman Representative Rahab Mukami (Nyeri), Senators Ephraim Maina (Nyeri) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet).

They appealed to politicians to stop politicising the new tax levied on fuel, observing that Kenyans were more interested in solutions to their problems than populist politics.

Murkomen urged leaders to focus on getting a lasting solution to the issue, saying that the 16 per cent levy on fuel was an issue that can “easily be solved by legislatures because the country’s budget is our responsibility”.

“It is in order to agree that if there is a problem that we can avert as leaders, let us not burden the public with it. Instead, let us sit down as leaders and agree on the way forward,” said Murkomen who is also the Senate Majority Leader.

Ichungwa dismissed Opposition Leader Raila Odinga’s calls for a conference and barazas to discuss the ways to manage the new tax and the country’s borrowing.

The Kikuyu MP said the 16 per cent tax on fuel and Kenya’s external debt will be handled by legislatures in Parliamentary Groups and relevant House Committees.

“Let us sit down in our respective Parliamentary Groups and find a solution to this tax issue. We cannot govern the country through seminars, conferences and barazas,” he said.

To firm up the outcome of the Parliamentary Group meetings, Kuria said legislatures will also hold talks with the Executive.

“Our talks with the President and his Deputy will no doubt solve this challenge,” said Kuria.

It is a sentiment that was supported by Kega, who said he was optimistic that a solution to the fuel standoff will be reached soon.

Deputy President assured Kenyans that the money collected by the government in form of taxes will be prudently used in transforming Kenya.

He maintained that the Jubilee Administration had proven to be a responsible regime in the use and management of the country’s resources.

He noted that all monies spent in development projects in the last six years can be accounted and verified independently, dismissing claims of abuse of public resources.

“We can demonstrate in facts and figures that this country has changed for better,” he said.

Ruto further said that the Government will revive coffee cultivation in Central Kenya region by supporting farmers.

“The Government has set aside Sh1 billion that will be used to buy quality seeds and fertiliser for farmers and secure a market for their products,” he remarked, adding that the Government will also find a lucrative market for tea and avocados for farmers in the region.

However, Ruto said this time around, coffee, tea and avocado will be processed before being sold for farmers to fetch more and create more employment opportunities for the youths.

He said the Government will use Nyeri as one of the model Counties in the country for the implementation of universal healthcare programme before it is rolled out to other counties.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President has said the Government is using Sh25 billion to construct more than 750-kilometres long of roads in Nyeri County.

He urged youths to take advantage of Technical Training Institutions to acquire skills that will be useful in the implementation of the Big Four Government Agenda.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and his deputy Carol Karugu were also present.