Jirongo ordered to deposit Sh5mn cash to secure release

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo has been ordered to deposit Sh5 million cash in court for securing his release to enable him clear a Sh20 million debt owed to businessman Brian Yongo.

Deputy Registrar Elizabeth Tanui said it has been shown by his lawyers, Dunstan Omari and Bernard Kakyoko, that since the warrant of arrest was issued on August 6, 2018 he has made some payment to settle the debt.

She ordered him remanded at a police station until Thursday at 1pm to enable him to organise the cash bail.

The court further directed that if the money is not raised by 2pm, then he should be taken to remand prison.

Jirongo was arrested Tuesday over the debt. He was arraigned before Tanui Wednesday morning after spending a night at Muthangari Police Station.

His lawyers told the court that he has given a proposal to clear the outstanding balance of Sh9.5 million.

Tanui had issued warrant of arrest dated August 6, 2018 and ordered the officer in charge of Muthangari Police Station to execute it with speed.

She said in her ruling that notice to show cause has been in place for same time, since Jirongo made a proposal to the decree holder (Yongo) to settle the debt and has not honoured it.

“It’s time since the court stamped its authority by issuing warrant of arrest against Jirongo who has been evasive to court orders,” she said.

The court said that Jirongo has refused to appear in court to explain reasons why he issued bad cheques to the decree holder.

The amount remains unpaid since the time when the plaintiff obtained judgement against him. The case was filed in 2015.