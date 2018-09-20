Jirongo freed after depositing Sh5mn cash, CS Wamalwa posts surety

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo was freed Thursday afternoon after spending two nights in police custody over a Sh20 million debt he owes a businessman.

Jirongo was released after depositing Sh5 million cash in court and a surety of a similar amount in the form of a car logbook deposited by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

The former legislator was arrested on Tuesday by police officers executing a warrant issued last month by Deputy Registrar Elizabeth Tanui.

He was arraigned before Tanui Wednesday morning after spending a night at Muthangari Police Station.

His lawyers told the court that he has given a proposal to clear the outstanding balance of Sh9.5 million.

Tanui had issued warrant of arrest dated August 6, 2018 and ordered the officer in charge of Muthangari Police Station to execute it with speed.

She said in her ruling that notice to show cause has been in place for same time, since Jirongo made a proposal to the decree holder (Yongo) to settle the debt and has not honoured it.

The court said that Jirongo has refused to appear in court to explain reasons why he issued bad cheques to the decree holder.