Four students drown in Athi River after field trip

Today 5:52 pm (1 hour ago)
Shares
Kitungu says the four are three boys and a girl all form one students at Syokisinga mixed secondary school/CFM NEWS

By CORRESPONDENT, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 15 – Four Secondary School students drowned on Friday in Athi River in Machakos County.

Yatta sub-county education director Stephen Kitungu has confirmed.

Kitungu says the four are three boys and a girl all form one students at Syokisinga mixed secondary school.

He says they had gone for a geography class field work when the accident occurred.

“They were on a field study with their teacher when they and others decided to swim. They unfortunately drowned,” said Kitungu.

Only one body of a boy has been retrieved while efforts to retrieve the rest is ongoing with help of senior government officials from Machakos County emergency services.

In another similar incident a class seven pupil has drowned at river Mutwamwaki in Masinga, Machakos County.

The body is yet to be retrieved according to area chief Peter Munyasia.

Shares

Latest Articles

More Stories

News Podcasts

Opinion Leaders

Most Viewed