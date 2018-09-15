Four students drown in Athi River after field trip

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 15 – Four Secondary School students drowned on Friday in Athi River in Machakos County.

Yatta sub-county education director Stephen Kitungu has confirmed.

Kitungu says the four are three boys and a girl all form one students at Syokisinga mixed secondary school.

He says they had gone for a geography class field work when the accident occurred.

“They were on a field study with their teacher when they and others decided to swim. They unfortunately drowned,” said Kitungu.

Only one body of a boy has been retrieved while efforts to retrieve the rest is ongoing with help of senior government officials from Machakos County emergency services.

In another similar incident a class seven pupil has drowned at river Mutwamwaki in Masinga, Machakos County.

The body is yet to be retrieved according to area chief Peter Munyasia.