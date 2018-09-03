Former GSU officer arrested over killing of ex-wife, daughter

Shares

, KITUI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Police officers in Kitui have arrested a former General Service Unit officer over the killing of his ex-wife aged 33 and 10-year-old daughter.

Kitui AP Commandant Anthony Kamitu confirmed the arrest saying the suspect is detained at Kitui Central Police Station and will be arraigned in court immediately investigations end.

“He is a former GSU officer from Makueni County,” said Kamitu.

The two were found at their home on Saturday morning with their throats slit.

The current husband to the woman found the door of his house locked and when he broke it, he found the two murdered in cold blood.

The girl is a standard six pupil at Muslim Primary in Kitui.

Their bodies are lying at the Kitui Hospital mortuary.