Fire razes dormitory at Senior Chief Koinange Girls High School

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 4 – A fire has razed one of the dormitories at the Senior Chief Koinange Girls High School in Kiambu.

According to the Kenya Red Cross Society, the fire which broke out at about 5.00am suspected to have been started by some of the students there but no injury was reported.

Police and other witnesses said “students’ valuables have been destroyed in the incident.”

Fire engines arrived at the scene and joined efforts to contain the incident even as the probe to establish those behind it continues.

The incident occurred even as the candidates there prepare for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is expected to outline the measures the Ministry has taken to ensure the process proceeds smoothly.

Security chiefs across the country were also expected to meet to discuss the upcoming national exams.