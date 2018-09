Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – A female university student abducted with a Nation Media Group reporter this week has been found dead in Homa Bay.

Sharon Otieno, a second year Medical Records and Information student at Rongo University was seven months pregnant, according to reports.

The journalist, Barack Oduor, escaped from the abductors – who he says are known to him – by jumping out of a moving vehicle.